Facebook announces advertisers running political, issue ads must be verified

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced two more steps the company is taking to head off interference in the 2018 midterm elections. From now on, Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook blog post published at 2 p.m. ET, advertisers who want to run political or issue ads will have to be verified.

“To get verified, advertisers will need to confirm their identity and location,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Any advertiser who doesn’t pass will be prohibited from running political or issue ads.”

The company has also built a tool allowing anyone to see all of the ads a page is running, Zuckerberg says. It’s a tool that’s being tested now in Canada and will be launched globally this summer.

There will also be a searchable archive of past political ads, he writes.

Facebook will additionally require that those who manage “large pages” will have to be verified, too, making it more difficult for people using fake accounts to run pages and “to grow virally and spread misinformation or divisive content,” according to Zuckerberg’s post.

“These steps by themselves won’t stop all people trying to game the system,” Zuckerberg concedes. “But they will make it a lot harder for anyone to do what the Russians did during the 2016 election and use fake accounts and pages to run ads. Election interference is a problem that’s bigger than any one platform, and that’s why we support the Honest Ads Act. This will help raise the bar for all political advertising online.”

Facebook said Wednesday that the number of users whose data was swept up by Cambridge Analytica could be as high as 87 million, significantly more than the figure of 50 million that was widely reported at the outset of the data scandal more than two weeks ago.

Zuckerberg has agreed to testify in two congressional hearings next week, one before the Senate and one before the House. He’ll appear at a rare joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on April 10 — a day before he testifies at the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Both hearings will focus on privacy issues — on Facebook’s use and protection of user data.

CBS News’ Julianna Goldman contributed to this report.