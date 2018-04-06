Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – April 6, 2018

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga and in nearby cities this weekend.

Movie lovers will want to head out to the Chattanooga Film Festival.

Festival organizers say they’re sharing dozens of films that are unique and challenging, but fun.

The event is happening until late Friday night, and all day Saturday and Sunday at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre downtown.

April is National Jazz Appreciation Month, and Jazzanooga is celebrating with Jazz Meets Hip Hop, THE VIBE SESSIONS Vol. 1.

At this event, you get to check out both the cultural and musical connections of these two genres.

This event is for those 21 and up, and is from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Camp House.

If you like vintage, then you’ll want to check out Vintage Market Days at the First Tennessee Pavilion.

It’s a vintage-inspired market, featuring everything from art and antiques, to clothing, jewelry and home decor.

The event is happening Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comedian Kevin Hart is going to be in Atlanta on Sunday for a show.

The Irresponsible Tour makes a stop at the Philips Arena at 7 p.m.

The doors open at 6 p.m.