Daniel Day-Lewis spotted using a flip phone

What is Daniel Day-Lewis doing now that he has retired from acting? Using a flip phone, apparently. A journalist, who told The Hollywood Reporter she was “100 percent” certain it was Day-Lewis, reportedly spotted the “Phantom Thread” star riding a New York subway with a throwback phone. Clearly, Day-Lewis certainly has more time to navigate T9 texting.

Reporter Karen Han posted the photo on Twitter. One commenter did a little detective work and pointed out that Day-Lewis was wearing the same ring he has been pictured wearing at other events.

for everyone who asked for pictorial evidence pic.twitter.com/D4rHXPljZp — karen han (@karenyhan) April 5, 2018

One Twitter user joked that he was method acting with the phone for a movie about the founding of MySpace.

“Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson seemed to be envious, admitting that he searched for flip phones after seeing the photo.

Wonder how many people just did a quick shopping search for flip phones. Besides me. https://t.co/Wlv49CBA1m — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 5, 2018

Last June, before the release of “Phantom Thread,” Day-Lewis announced through his publicist that he was finished with acting.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” his publicist, Leslee Dart, confirmed in a statement. “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

In November, Day-Lewis spoke to W and said that he had no plans to see “Phantom Thread” as part of his decision to retire.

“I haven’t figured it out,” he said vaguely of why exactly he decided to retire. “But it’s settled on me, and it’s just there. Not wanting to see the film is connected to the decision I’ve made to stop working as an actor. But it’s not why the sadness came to stay. That happened during the telling of the story, and I don’t really know why.”

Day-Lewis also said, “I need to believe in the value of what I’m doing. The work can seem vital. Irresistible, even. And if an audience believes it, that should be good enough for me. But, lately, it isn’t.”