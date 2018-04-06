Bench pressing against Domestic Violence

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Erlanger physicians, and U-T College of Medicine residents were raising money today in the 11th Annual “Press Out Domestic Violence” bench press competition.

It was going on in the mall at Erlanger Medical center, and it raised over $5,500 for Children’s Hospital Believe Campaign.

The weight lifting competition was officiated by the event sponsors, Workout Anytime.

It cost $10 to enter and those who tried got a T-shirt.

Dr. Mukta Panda of the UT College of Medicine says “I think we all know the statistics about domestic violence, especially in the community here. And the purpose of this is to raise awareness in three community, but also with the future doctors.”

The Children’s Hospital Believe Campaign supports programs and services for children who are victims of domestic violence.

This annual event was organized by the Transitional Year Residents.