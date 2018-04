TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dade County authorities have identified the man killed by a train early Thursday morning.

He was struck near Clark’s Lumber on Highway 11 in Trenton around 4:30 AM.

Dade County offices say the victim was 35 year old Ronald D. Starcher of Crossville.

But they say he was staying in Chattanooga at the time.