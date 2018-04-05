Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – April 5, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Freeze Warning For Early Thursday Morning, Especially In North Georgia !



Expect clear skies to continue through the morning. It will be quite cold, with many areas seeing a frost or light freeze this morning. Lows will range between 31-34, and will be slightly cooler if winds in your area are calm.

Morning sunshine Thursday will give way to a few afternoon clouds, but things stay dry, with highs back in the low & mid 60’s. Not as cold for Thursday night with a few passing clouds and lows in the lower & maybe middle 40’s.

Tomorrow: Mild again on Friday with increasing clouds along with a few late afternoon showers and highs back in the 60’s. Friday night, the rain increases & we may pick up a few storms as well, and that will last through Saturday morning. Drier for the afternoon, but breezy and much cooler with highs only in the 50’s.

Colder Saturday night with lows around freezing again for Sunday morning. Some sun and continued dry Sunday. Clouds and some showers may move back in for next Monday.

The first half of next week is looking cooler than normal as well.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:22am & 8:05pm.

Normal Highs & Lows: 70 & 46.