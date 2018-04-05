Special counsel served Paul Manafort with new search warrants in March

Special counsel prosecutors revealed in court filings Thursday night that they had obtained on March 9 seven new search warrants against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has been charged with more than 30 counts of bank fraud, making false statements to investigators and other charges in two criminal cases. Manafort pleaded not guilty.

The court documents list search warrants against various properties, a storage unit, bank accounts, email addresses and devices. The warrants are not terribly surprising, reports CBS News’ Paula Reid, as Manafort is charged in two criminal cases and investigators have signaled they may bring additional charges as they look to pressure him to cooperate.

Manafort is accused of lobbying and doing other work for a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine headed by ousted Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovych, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. They are accused of failing to register as foreign agents representing the Ukrainians and also allegedly laundered up to $75 million in payments. The activities date from 2006 through February 2017.

In March, he was charged with secretly paying European politicans to lobby politicians on behalf of Ukraine.

Manafort’s business associate Rick Gates pleaded guilty in February on charges of conspiring against the U.S. and of making false statements to the federal government.