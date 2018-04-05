Service dogs in training get trip to Disneyland

Some young service dogs in training celebrated a big milestone in any kid’s life last week — their first trip to Disnyland!

Volunteers from Canine Companions brought their furry friends on the field trip to the amusement park in Anaheim, California. Volunteers posted the photos on Twitter and the group of pups is going viral.

Canine Companions for Independence is a nonprofit organization that trains assistance dogs for children and adults with disabilities. The pups who went on the trip to Disney are in training and will soon become full-fledged service dogs.

At one point, two of the dogs were photographed dressed up like Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

They also got to meet some of the life-sized characters at the park.

Lauren Allen/Canine Companions

In another photo, a grinning golden retriever seems to be channeling his inner Pluto.

Lauren Allen/Canine Companions

“Meeting the characters was the puppies’ favorite part of their trip!” volunteer Laura Allen wrote on Twitter.

Photos that Canine Companions volunteers posted on Twitter showed the dogs grinning ear to ear — just like any kid on their first Disneyland trip!