Nationals give GM Mike Rizzo 2-year contract extension

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with general manager Mike Rizzo.

The team announced the deal on Thursday, hours before its home opener against the New York Mets.

Rizzo had been in the final year of his contract, but now is set to stay with the Nationals through the 2020 season.

His status was a big question mark heading into this season, along with 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper’s chance to become a free agent after 2018.

The Nationals have won four of the past six NL East titles, but have yet to win a playoff series.