Meet April “Do the Right Thing” Winner: Lilah Rogers

TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF) — She may be small, but she has a big heart for helping others.

Lilah Rogers is only 8, but she’s doing a lot for her church, and the homeless – even at such a young age.

That’s why Lilah is this month’s Do the Right Thing winner.

Lilah may seem shy, but she’s doing big things for the homeless in the Tennessee Valley.

“I had seen a woman that had no shoes on, and she was walking barefooted, and I thought I could save up some money to give to her to buy her some shoes,” Lilah said.

A group from Lilah’s church, Canaanland Baptist in Trenton, Georgia, joins other churches in ministering to the Chattanooga homeless every couple of months.

Several young people like to help out, including Lilah.

“Lilah has, she’s really jumped in there, she really loves it, and has really helped a lot,” said Pastor Darren Rogers, Canaanland Baptist Church. “She’ll help pack stuff. She’s been known to hand out drinks, give out waters, different things, helped to hand out food.”

But Lilah’s fundraising efforts for the ministry started with a New Year’s resolution.

“She had stated that she wanted to raise money to help those that are homeless, and to help them to be able to eat, so that they could stay alive, and she’s been true to her word,” Pastor Rogers said.

He says she’s raised between $500 and $700 so far this year, and she’s getting plenty of community support.

“People will mail checks to the church to give to her so that she can present it to the ministry,” Pastor Rogers said. “People will walk up to me on the street, hand me money to give to Lilah for her ministry. It’s really helped out.”

Since she just turned 8, Lilah says she’s using her birthday and tooth fairy money to benefit the homeless ministry, as well.

Rogers says Lilah is a good role model to lots of people, even at such a young age.

“She touches a lot of lives – not just the less fortunate, but she touches the lives of all of the individuals around her because of this,” he said.

If you would like to help with Lilah’s fundraising efforts, you can send donations to:

Lilah’s Project

Canaanland Baptist Church

P.O. Box 713

Trenton, GA 30752