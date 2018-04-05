Lookouts Drop Season Opener 5-4 to Birmingham in Front of Packed House at AT&T Field

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The city of Chattanooga was eager to see the Lookouts debut on Thursday night. Over 6,300 fans crowded AT&T Field. It was the teams first opening day sell-out since 2008. However, Lookouts fans left the game disappointed as Birmingham beat Chattanooga 5-4.

The Lookouts Ryan Walker broke a 3-3 tie with a lead-off homer in the bottom of the 5th. The Barons evened the score in the seventh on an RBI double by Seby Zavala. In the 8th inning, Jameson Fisher doubled home Tito Polo with the winning run. The Barons took advantage of 10 walks from Chattanooga pitchers in getting the victory.

Nick Gordon paced the Lookouts at the plate going 4-for-5 with a triple.