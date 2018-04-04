Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – April 4, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Freeze Warning For Early Thursday Morning!



Expect clear skies to continue through the night time. It will be quite cold with many areas seeing a frost or light freeze by morning. Lows will range between 31-34.

- Advertisement -

Morning sunshine Thursday will give way to some afternoon clouds, but dry with highs back in the low to mid 60’s. Not as cold Thursday night with a few passing clouds and lows in the low 40’s.

Mild again Friday with increasing clouds along with a few late showers and highs back in the 60’s. Areas of rain likely Friday night through Saturday morning. Drier for the afternoon, but breezy and much cooler with highs in the 50’s.

Colder Saturday night with lows around freezing again for Sunday morning. Some sun and continued dry Sunday. Clouds and some showers may move back in for next Monday.

The first half of next week is looking cooler than normal as well.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:23am & 8:05pm.

Normal Highs & Lows: 70 & 46.