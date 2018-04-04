It’s time again to Shred documents & drop off old prescriptions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s that time again.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a Shred It and prescription drug drop off event this Saturday, April 7th.

- Advertisement -

The event will be from 9 am until 1 pm at the Sheriff’s annex.

That’s at 6233 Dayton Boulevard.

Chief Deputy Allen Branum says that with the prevalence of identity theft, it’s a good idea to make sure to shred any documents that could cause problems if not disposed of properly.

This event will also have prescription drug boxes on site too.

“We will have those containers out at the site, you can also bring your prescription drugs, they’ll be disposed of right there, again, it’s very confidential, nobody sees when you bring in the bottles to drop, they drop it straight into the lock and they’re taken to an incinerator.”

Chief Branum says you don’t even need to get out of your car to have your papers shredded, as they have plenty of staff on hand to unload items for participants.