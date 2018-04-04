Stocks plunge as U.S., China exchange blows on trade

The threat of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies pummeled U.S. stocks on Wednesday.

The Dow plunged 471 points, or almost 2 percent, to 23,562.12 as trade opened Wednesday. The broader S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq also fell.

Investors are expressing concern about a trade war between China and the U.S., with both Beijing and Washington detailing plans to hike tariffs on a broad swath of imported goods from each other in series of announcements issued within 24 hours. President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted that he’s objecting to “a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion.”

Analysts say the Trump administration’s increasing protectionism may crimp economic growth, especially as China’s response has been tougher than some expected.

“If protecting U.S. intellectual property is the ultimate goal here, I’m not sure how destroying shareholder wealth, damaging CEO confidence and making the American farmer the main sacrificial lamb here after six years of pain on the farm is going to get us there,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer with Bleakley Advisory Group, in a client note.

China issued a $50 billion list of more than 100 U.S. goods including soybeans and aircraft targeted for a possible 25 percent tariff hike.

Beijing was responding to an announcement hours earlier by President Donald Trump’s administration outlining proposed tariffs on 1,300 imported Chinese products, including industrial robots and telecoms gear, to protest Beijing’s alleged theft of U.S. technology.

China’s envoy to the WTO said Beijing would challenge the U.S. moves. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said the date the tariff hikes take effect depends on whether the U.S. actually moves to raise its duties.

“The Chinese government has nonetheless responded more aggressively to the tariff list than many had expected,” noted Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, in a research note.

After a flat open, European markets fell sharply once the China tariffs were announced. Germany’s DAX fell 1.1 percent to 11,867 while France’s CAC 40 was down 0.7 percent at 5,114. The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was 0.4 percent lower at 7,003.

Most Asian indexes had closed when China announced its response to the U.S. tariff plans. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 crept 0.1 percent higher to end at 21,319.55 but South Korea’s Kospi slid 1.4 percent to 2,408.06 as the won weakened from the 3 ½ year high it touched against the dollar earlier this week.

The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2 percent to 3,131.11 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 2.2 percent to 29,518.69 with the decline accelerating in the final minutes of trading after Beijing announced specifics of its tariff hikes.

“The losses more than wipe out Tuesday’s rebound and set us on course for another worrying session driven by fears that a trade war between the world’s two largest economies is heating up with neither side showing any sign of backing down,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.