Mural of Trump with gun, bloody children painted over

FLORENCE, Ala. — A mural depicting President Trump holding a handgun and school children in pools of blood has been painted over after it appeared in an Alabama city.
WAAY-TV quotes Florence Mayor Steve Holt in a Tuesday report as saying that the mural was on private property and that its owner told the city they could paint over it.
- Advertisement -
News outlets report the mural was painted sometime Sunday night or Monday morning.
The mural was displayed on a wall in an abandoned lot in the city’s downtown.
© 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.