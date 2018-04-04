Latest: Police: No word from shooter family about violence

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) – The Latest on a shooting at YouTube headquarters (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Police officers who talked to YouTube shooter before the attack at the company say her family members gave no warning she might commit violence before the shooting.

A Wednesday post on the Mountain View Police Department’s Facebook page says officers found Nasim Aghdam sleeping in her car in a parking lot.

The car’s license plate matched a missing person’s report from her family. She told officers she left home because she was having issues with her family and was looking for a job.

Police say she was asked a series of questions during a 20-minute interaction and “at no point” mentioned anything about YouTube.

Police described her in the post as “calm and cooperative” throughout the interaction.

The post says that after police talked with her father, he called back to say that Aghdam had made a series of vegan videos on YouTube and she had become upset because of something the company had done.



___

9:35 a.m.

Two women wounded by a shooter at YouTube headquarters near San Francisco have been released from a hospital.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said Wednesday that the third victim, a 36-year-old man, remains hospitalized in serious condition. His condition was upgraded from critical when he was brought in Tuesday.

A 32-year-old woman was brought to the hospital in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman was taken there in fair condition on Tuesday.

Authorities say that Nasim Aghdam was angry about the policies and practices of the company and visited a gun range before she drove to the company’s headquarters in San Bruno, south of San Francisco.

____

9:25 a.m.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini says authorities are still working to determine what security measures the YouTube shooter had to get through so she could enter the company’s headquarters via a parking garage.

He says 39-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam had a 9 mm handgun and that authorities “have no indication that she was selecting individuals to fire at.”

Barberini says the shooter visited a gun range early in the morning before heading to YouTube and that her anger at YouTube is “the motivation we’ve identified.

He says: “Whether that rises to the level of terrorism will be determined over the next few weeks.”

Police have said that she shot and wounded three people before she killed herself on Tuesday.

___

9:15 a.m.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini says the YouTube shooter was angry about the policies and practices of the company and had visited a gun range before she drove to the company’s headquarters near San Francisco.

He says 39-year-old Nasim Najafi Aghdam got into the building through a parking garage.

Barberini said Wednesday that investigators are in the process of executing search warrants at two properties.

Police have said that she shot and wounded three people before she killed herself on Tuesday.

___

8:35 a.m.

A San Bruno police chief says investigators have finished forensic work in the YouTube building where a shooter wounded at least three before killing herself.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told KGO-7 News that authorities have not completed a search of the suspect’s vehicle.

He said they have not found a letter or manifesto to explain Tuesday’s lunchtime shooting.

Authorities say Nasim Aghdam believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and told her family members that she “hated” the company before opening fire at the company’s headquarters south of San Francisco.

Barberini also said there is no reason to believe the shooter illegally obtained the semi-automatic pistol used in the shooting.

___

12:05 a.m.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and “hated” the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

Investigators said they don’t believe Nasim Aghdam specifically targeted the three victims Tuesday. But a law enforcement official said Aghdam had a longstanding dispute with the company.

The official said investigators believe Aghdam used the name Nasime Sabz online. A website in that name decried YouTube’s policies and said that YouTube was trying to “suppress” content creators.

The official spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Aghdam’s father said his daughter was angry YouTube stopped paying for videos she posted on the platform and warned police she might go to the company’s headquarters.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)