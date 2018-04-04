Commissioners remember the day MLK died

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton county commissioners paused for a moment this morning to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

At the end of a routine meeting , Commissioners Warren Mackey and Greg Beck recalled the day 50 years ago when Dr. King was assassinated at a motel in Memphis.

Commissioner Beck says that many in Chattanooga initially felt a sense of hopelessness.

“We felt so lost and alone. But after awhile, America, became America, the great America that it was destined to be, and America and good Americans made the adjustment in the laws and the way things were going. And it’s because of good Americans that Greg Beck is now a county commissioner.”

Commissioner Beck say that there are still areas where the country and our community can make improvements.