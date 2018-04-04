Body of Georgia teen found in Tennessee mountains

SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office in Monroe County has recovered the body of a missing 16 year old youth.

Ryan Haley was reported missing by his parents in Cumming Georgia two weeks ago.

- Advertisement -

The family has a cabin in the Coker Creek area near Tellico Plains.

They believe they spotted him on surveillance cameras at the cabin.

Monroe County sent two search teams into the forest to look for him.

They found his body at the foot of a ravine in a creek.

They believe he fell into the deep ravine and suffered hypothermia.

In Georgia, police have charged a man for giving Haley a ride across state lines without permission.