Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – April 3, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Continued Warm Today, Storms Tonight, Then A Brief Touch Of Dogwood Winter!

Tuesday Afternoon: Partly sunny, breezy, and quite warm again. Monday, we recorded a high of 80. Today, temps will be very similar, perhaps a degree or two cooler.

Tuesday Night: Breezy, plus a few strong showers and storms moving in from the West. Some of the storms could be rather strong before ending late. Lows in the upper 40’s. Expect around a half inch or so of rain.

Drying out, but staying breezy on Wednesday, as cooler air takes over. High temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Early morning lows by Thursday dropping into the low to mid 30’s with a light freeze or frost possible, so a touch of “Dogwood Winter” likely.

More sunshine for Thursday with highs in the 60’s through Friday. A chilly rain now looks likely for Saturday with highs probably staying in the low 50’s.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:25am & 8:04pm.

Normal Highs & Lows: 69 & 45.