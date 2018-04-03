Trump hosts Baltic leaders — live updates

President Trump is taking questions from reporters Tuesday, in a joint press conference with leaders from the Baltic States. The president hasn’t hosted a solo press conference in more than a year.

Ahead of the press conference, in a meeting with the Baltic leaders, Mr. Trump touched on a slew of topics. Mr. Trump said he will send U.S. military personnel to the southern border, anticipating a “caravan” of thousands of people coming from Central American countries through Mexico.

“Until we have the wall, we are going to be guarding our border with our military. That’s a big step,” the president said.

“We cannot have people flowing into our country illegally, disappearing, and by the way never showing up for court,” he added.

Mr. Trump threatened to change the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if Mexico doesn’t cooperate. Mr. Trump, who has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House, also said it would be great if the U.S. had a good relationship with Russia — but he doesn’t know if that’s possible. Mr. Trump said he has been tougher on Russia than just about any other president.

Mr. Trump also blasted the U.S. trade deficit with China, while praising Chinese President Xi Jin Ping. Mr. Trump recently announced new, tough tariffs on China.

“I have to say this, China. I have great respect for President Xi,” Mr. Trump said. ” Two of the most incredible days of my life were spent in China. … He’s a tremendous person. But we have a problem with China.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump will stand alongside Estonia’s President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvia’s President Raimonds Vejonis and Lithuania’s President Dalia Grybauskaite, taking questions from both the U.S. and foreign press.

Mr. Trump’s press conference also comes as the White House still has no date announced for the meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un; as he continues to blast e-commerce giant Amazon; and as his Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt faces a litany of questions over his decision to live last year in a condo owned by the wife of an energy lobbyist. Mr. Trump is likely to face questions on at least one of those topics.

“I hope he’s going to be great,” Mr. Trump said of Pruitt on Tuesday.

