Supreme Court disbars former McMinn school board member

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Supreme Court of Tennessee has disbarred Athens attorney Larry Dean Cantrell.

The Court found he delivered property in an estate by quitclaim deed, instead of through a court deed or court order.

- Advertisement -

Also for saying that debts of the estate had been paid, but were not, for delaying the delivery of the deed for seven months and failing to fund the trust account while the matter was pending.

Carntrell was previously suspended in November after pleading guilty to theft of property.

He was indicted for taking almost $140,000 from a trust fund for the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church and Cemetery over a seven years.

Cantrell was a McMinn County school board member when he was indicted.

He has since resigned.

Cantrell may not return to the active practice of law until he is reinstated by the Supreme Court.