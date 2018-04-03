Sheriff: Eldridge Rd shooting was murder/suicide

BIRCHWOOD, Tennessee (WDEF) – Detectives for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office believe the fatal shooting last week on Eldridge Road was a case of murder/suicide.

The shooting happened on March 27th during the day at a home on Chickamauga Lake, not far from Birchwood Pike.

Investigators now have the Medical Examiner’s report.

They say 71 year old Melvin Scott shot his stepson twice, then turned the gun on himself.

The stepson was 35 year old Shawn Foster.

Both men died from their wounds.