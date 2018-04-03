Pruitt Continues Praise For Offense in Spring Practice

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt said he was pleased with the offense’s response following Tuesday’s practice at Haslam Field.

The Vols were in full pads for their seventh practice of the spring on a windy, but beautiful day with temperatures in the 70s.

“I thought today the guys in the white shirts responded,” Pruitt said. “We had two days off, and they did a good job of competing as a unit, they had a good competitiveness about them, overcoming some adverse situations. We really improved I felt like again today.”

Pruitt has been complimentary of the offense before during spring practice. The Vols lost starting running back John Kelly, tight end Ethan Wolf and several key offensive linemen, but return quarterbacks Jarrett Guarantano (six starts) and Will McBride (one start) and leading receivers Marquez Callaway (five touchdowns) and Brandon Johnson (37 receptions), left tackle Drew Richmond (seven starts) and several other players who will have the opportunity to make their mark. Freshman All-America offensive lineman Trey Smith, who will miss all of spring practice, also returns.

Pruitt said he has enjoyed the energy level at practice from that side of the ball.

“Every day, there’s lots of positives,” Pruitt said. “I felt like in the last couple of practices, our offense, whether they’re doing it right or not, there’s a little bit more juice on that side. It’s gotten a little bit contagious, so it’s good to see.”

Tuesday marked the halfway point for spring practice for the Vols, but the first-year head coach said he will wait to judge each position group until after the Big Orange’s first scrimmage this Saturday.

“I think spring football is kind of like a game,” Pruitt said. “It’s not so much about how you start, it’s how you finish. You have to try to do the best you can every time you get an opportunity. We’ve had good days and we’ve had days that weren’t exactly what we wanted. They’re learning lessons for us. I can assure you everybody has been confronted about when it was done right and when it was done wrong.”

Tennessee Looks to Host Vol Nation in Neyland Stadium for DISH Orange and White Game

This year’s DISH Orange and White Game will be the first public look at new head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s program. The event, on April 21, will feature a live game at 2 p.m., using standard scoring and rules, and several other new fan-friendly promotions. Pruitt hopes fans will treat the annual exhibition at Neyland Stadium like it’s a Saturday in the fall.

Admission and parking are free. Free shuttles will be provided from the UT Ag Campus and the Kingston Pike Building (Lot 40). The clear bag policy for Neyland Stadium will be in effect.

In addition to the live game where the first team offense will face the first team defense, Tennessee has several other promotions scheduled, including:

9:30 a.m. – Toyota Vol Village in Lot 9 opens, which includes give-aways, face painting, music, photos with Smokey and the spirit squad, food options, inflatable games, interactive areas and more.

12:30 p.m. – Gates Open

The first 5,000 fans in Gates 10 and 21 will receive a free “Fan-dana” from Coca-Cola.

12:55 p.m. – The Vol Walk

2 p.m. – Kickoff

Additional events and promotions will be announced soon.

Pruitt Announces August Fan Day For Autographs

Tennessee will transition the autograph session, which has been a part of the Orange and White Game in the past, to a date in early August during fall camp. The transition will give fans an additional opportunity to watch a Tennessee practice inside Neyland Stadium. Following the August Fan Day open practice, fans will be able to meet the players and coaches and collect autographs.

