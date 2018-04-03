Police in Detroit and Houston probe livestreamed shootings

DETROIT (AP) — Police are investigating accidental shootings in Detroit and Houston that were livestreamed on social media and that left a teenager dead and a man on life support.

Detroit police say two 18-year-olds were live on Instagram on Monday night showing money and a gun when one of them shot the other in the back of the head, killing him. Police say the teen who fired the gun told investigators he accidentally put his finger on the trigger and that the rifle discharged. He was taken into custody.

In Houston, a man was shot early Sunday by a woman who was waving a handgun inside of a parked car. The shooting was streamed on Facebook Live.

The woman has been charged with tampering/fabricating evidence. The man is on life support.

—

This story has been corrected to reflect that the Detroit shooting happened Monday night, not Saturday night.