Phil Mickelson Expects Most Exciting Masters in Years

Phil Mickelson agrees with anyone who believes this is the most anticipated Masters in years or decades, maybe even ever.

And not just because of Tiger Woods’ return.

Mickelson, who played a rare practice round with Woods on Tuesday, says “there’s a lot of players, a lot of the top quality players, young and old, are playing some of their best golf. I think that’s going to lead to one of the most exciting Masters in years.”

Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Woods and Mickelson are among the favorites. Johnson, Thomas, McIlroy, Rahm, Rose, Watson, Day and Mickelson already have won this season.

And Woods looks capable of joining them.

Even Lefty is cheering for his longtime rival.

Mickelson says “nobody respects and appreciates” what Woods has done for the game more than he does “because nobody’s benefited from what he’s done for the game of golf more than I have.”