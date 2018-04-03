Opioid crisis: Woman charged with selling Hydrocodone

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and selling prescription drugs in McMinn County.

62 year old Betty Jane Russell is from Sweetwater.

Investigators say she bought Hydrocodone with TennCare benefits and sold some of it to an undercover officer.

Twice.

Russell faces two counts of TennCare fraud, one count each of sell and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

“We appreciate the assistance of local law enforcement in fighting the war against Tennessee’s opioid epidemic,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said.

“TennCare benefits are reserved for those truly in need, not for those looking to gain by selling prescriptions on our streets.”

Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, from anywhere in Tennessee; or log on to www.tn.gov/tnoig/ and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”