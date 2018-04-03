Lookouts Ready to Make a Run at Another Southern League Title

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Lookouts have won two of the last three Southern League titles, and they’ll start another title drive on Thursday as they open the regular season at home against Birmingham.

As the Chattanooga Lookouts return for 2018, they wouldn’t mind a repeat of 2017. They won a share of the Southern League title on a walk-off homerun.

Said infielder Nick Gordon: “That was an awesome feeling. That’s something I’ll never forget. You know to win on a walk-off homerun like that. Definitely it was awesome. I still think about it today.”

Said outfield Lamonte Wade: “We actually relived it in spring training when we got our ring ceremony. I still get goose bumps about it when I come back in here and think about J-Rod (Jonathan Rodriguez) hitting that walk-off home run to win a championship.”

Some of the new kids on the team like Brent Rooker can’t help but notice those championship rings.

Said Rooker: “Yeah their rings look really good, so hopefully with the talent we have coming back, we’ll be able to do it again.”

Chattanooga could be set up to make a championship run. Thirteen of their 25 players were on the team last season.

Said pitcher Stephen Gonsalves: “I think we put up 96 wins last year, and I think we’re only missing like one or two guys. We’re looking to do the exact same thing if not better.”

Added Wade: “We gotta lot of guys returning, but we also gotta lot of good guys coming in this year too. I think we have a good mix. I think we’ll be very strong in all phases of the game. So I think we’re just gonna come out here early and see what we got, and hopefully we can click early and keep it rolling.’

Lookouts have a new manager in Tommy Watkins, who is ready to implement the Minnesota Twins version of ‘The Process’.

Said Watkins:”You know the Twins always talk about passion, hustle, heart, and fun. Just try to preach those things. I think the main thing is have fun. If you take care of your business, and go about it the right way and it ends up being fun. Just to have fun and enjoy it.”

First pitch between the Lookouts and Barons is set for 6:15pm on Thursday.