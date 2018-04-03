Finley Stadium Getting Bigger and Better Video Board

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Fans at Finley Stadium will enjoy a much bigger video board next fall. A new $600,000 video board will be installed after getting the green light on Tuesday at a Finley Stadium board of directors meeting. The size of the video board should roughly be 18 by 69, and an image provided by Finley Stadium officials show the video board stretching horizontally across the entire scoreboard. The video board is expected to be in place this August, just in time for the Chattanooga Mocs 2018 football season.