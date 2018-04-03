Ex Walker teacher sentenced for filming girl in bathroom

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WDEF) – A former Walker County kindergarten teacher is heading to federal prison for filming a child using the bathroom at his home in Alabama.

A Federal Judge sentenced Charles Mark McCormack to 10 years behind bars.

McCormack pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in the late 1990s.

Prosecutors say McCormack had video of a 6-year-old girl in his bathroom.

He taught at Chattanooga Valley Elementary in North Georgia for more than 10 years.

He left Walker county in 2016 and moved to Alabama.