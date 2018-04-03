Deputy Attorney General names new deputy

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has named a new acting deputy of his own. The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced Edward O’Callaghan will be the acting principal associate deputy attorney general.

O’Callaghan will replace Robert Hur, who is taking Rosenstein’s old job as the U.S. Attorney in the District of Maryland. O’Callaghan’s new position is key, as it will involve oversight of the FBI’s probe of Russian election meddling and any ties to the Trump campaign. O’Callaghan has been serving as the principal deputy assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s National Security Division.

- Advertisement -

“Edward O’Callaghan has served the Department of Justice with distinction, excelling as a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York and most recently as the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the National Security Division,” Rosenstein said in a statement. “His experiences in a variety of roles throughout the Department will be invaluable as we work to protect our national security, reduce violent crime, and promote the rule of law. I also want to thank Robert Hur for serving as the Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General. His counsel was invaluable over the past ten months and I look forward to seeing him thrive as the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.”

Rosenstein was took charge of oversight of the Russia probe last year — and appointed special counsel Robert Mueller — after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself in the Russia probe. Sessions has said he believes he made the right decision in recusing himself.