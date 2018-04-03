Creekside Road homicide suspect named

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A father has been arrested after being accused of fatally shooting his son.

Billy Forte is charged with criminal homicide in connection to the death of his son Charles.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting Monday night at 910 Creekside Road. They say when they arrived Charles was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to police, a witness described working with Charles at a business in the area when Billy came in and had a brief conversation with his son before going outside. The witness says Billy came back in and that is when the witness says Billy shot Charles.

Billy Forte admitted to police that he shot his son with a shotgun. A casing from the gun was found at the scene and another one was found in his pocket.

Forte is expected to appear in court on April 17.