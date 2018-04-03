Cornbread Cuban Sandwiches With Mojo Sauce (Recipe)

Courtesy of the National Cornbread Festival
Ingredients
For the Cornbread:
2 packages Martha White® buttermilk cornbread mix
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup buttermilk
8 oz. can creamed corn
Oil or shortening for greasing
For the Mojo Sauce:
1 red bell pepper
2 tablespoons of minced garlic
1 bunch cilantro (about 1 cup firmly packed)
1 1⁄2 teaspoons salt
1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon paprika
1 jalapeno pepper
1⁄2 red onion
1 cup olive oil
For the Sandwich Fixings:
1 pound pre-cooked, shredded pork
3⁄4 pound sliced ham
8 slices swiss cheese
Mustard – to taste
Pickles – to taste
1⁄4 stick of butter
**Garnish sandwiches with toothpick skewered slices of pickle, jalapeno, and red onion
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F
- Grease 12-inch Lodge® cast iron skillet and place in oven while preparing batter
- In a large bowl, mix together Martha White® cornbread mix, eggs, and buttermilk. Whisk to combine
- Stir in creamed corn
- Remove hot skillet from oven and pour in batter
- Cook for 20-25 minutes
- While the cornbread is baking, make the mojo sauce
- In a food processor blend together bell pepper, garlic, jalapeno, onion, cilantro, and spices
- Add olive oil last and only pulse for a few seconds to incorporate the oil
- Coat the pulled pork in the mojo sauce. Set aside.
- Remove cornbread from oven when ready. Allow to cool.
- When cool, turn the cornbread out from the skillet. Slice in half horizontally to make 2 parts of the sandwich, a top and bottom.
- Place the bottom of the cornbread back in the skillet.
- Spread bottom with mustard, then add pickles, then ham, then pork, and finally Swiss cheese.
- Place top half of cornbread back in skillet to complete the sandwich. Generously butter the top.
- Place skillet back in oven for about 10 minutes. Optional: take another skillet (preferably hot) and place on top, to create a sandwich press while in the oven.
- Remove skillet from oven. Slice cornbread Cuban sandwiches into triangles. Garnish with fresh pickles, jalapeno, and red onion.
- Serve to happy guests!
Serves 4