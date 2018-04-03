Cornbread Cuban Sandwiches With Mojo Sauce (Recipe)

By
Alexandra McKay
-
0

Courtesy of the National Cornbread Festival

 

Ingredients

For the Cornbread:

2 packages Martha White® buttermilk cornbread mix

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup buttermilk

8 oz. can creamed corn

Oil or shortening for greasing

 

For the Mojo Sauce:

1 red bell pepper

2 tablespoons of minced garlic

1 bunch cilantro (about 1 cup firmly packed)

1 1⁄2 teaspoons salt

1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 jalapeno pepper

1⁄2 red onion

1 cup olive oil

 

For the Sandwich Fixings:

1 pound pre-cooked, shredded pork

3⁄4 pound sliced ham

8 slices swiss cheese

Mustard – to taste

Pickles – to taste

1⁄4 stick of butter

**Garnish sandwiches with toothpick skewered slices of pickle, jalapeno, and red onion

 

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F
  2. Grease 12-inch Lodge® cast iron skillet and place in oven while preparing batter
  3. In a large bowl, mix together Martha White® cornbread mix, eggs, and buttermilk. Whisk to combine
  4. Stir in creamed corn
  5. Remove hot skillet from oven and pour in batter
  6. Cook for 20-25 minutes
  7. While the cornbread is baking, make the mojo sauce
  8. In a food processor blend together bell pepper, garlic, jalapeno, onion, cilantro, and spices
  9. Add olive oil last and only pulse for a few seconds to incorporate the oil
  10. Coat the pulled pork in the mojo sauce. Set aside.
  11. Remove cornbread from oven when ready. Allow to cool.
  12. When cool, turn the cornbread out from the skillet. Slice in half horizontally to make 2 parts of the sandwich, a top and bottom.
  13. Place the bottom of the cornbread back in the skillet.
  14. Spread bottom with mustard, then add pickles, then ham, then pork, and finally Swiss cheese.
  15. Place top half of cornbread back in skillet to complete the sandwich. Generously butter the top.
  16. Place skillet back in oven for about 10 minutes. Optional: take another skillet (preferably hot) and place on top, to create a sandwich press while in the oven.
  17. Remove skillet from oven. Slice cornbread Cuban sandwiches into triangles. Garnish with fresh pickles, jalapeno, and red onion.
  18. Serve to happy guests!

Serves 4

 

