What’s Right With Our Schools: Fixing broken Chromebooks

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) In this week’s edition of What’s Right With Our Schools, we look at the cost of keeping our kids in technology.

The Hamilton County School System has committed to putting a Chromebook in the hands of every student at Howard High.

They use them in class, but don’t take them home.

Still, the laptops take a beating in class.

Now the program that paid for repairs is wrapping up.

So the school is looking for another source to keep the technology rolling.

Videographer David Moore has the story from Howard.