Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – April 2, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Warm Start For The Week, Storms Tomorrow Night !

Increasing clouds but we stay mainly dry & mild for the morning hours. A comfortable start temperature wise, with lows between 55 & 65.

Monday Afternoon: More clouds and a few passing showers, but still mild with highs in the mid 70s – that’s well above our normal high of 69.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds and breezy through the overnigt and into Tuesday, ahead of another cold front. This next front should produce some decent rain totals, with a half-inch or more expected in much of the area.

Tuesday: Warm again, with highs in the upper 70s. Late Tuesday, expect showers and storms to pass through the region and last through the early part of Wednesday.

Drying out but staying breezy on Wednesday as cooler air takes over. High temperatures will drop into the upper 50s. Early morning lows by Thursday dropping into the 30’s.

More sunshine for Thursday with climbing temperatures through the end of next week.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:26am & 8:03pm.

Normal Highs & Lows: 69 & 45.