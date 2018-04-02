Union Gospel Mission hosts Annual Community Easter Lunch

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Union Gospel Mission of Chattanooga hosted their 3rd Annual Easter Lunch Sunday afternoon.

The event was held at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center in downtown Chattanooga.

“This is our third year of serving a community meal specifically on Easter Sunday” says UGM Executive Director Rev. Jon Rector. “The Union Gospel Mission has been serving Chattanooga and the Tri-State area for over 65 years and this is just one of the ways we do that. What I love is the amount of volunteers, local churches, and so many others who pitch in to truly make this a success. What better way to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ than to share His love with others?” said Rev. Rector.

The Union Gospel Mission is dedicated to serving the homeless and needy of Chattanooga and the Tri-State area.