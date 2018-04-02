TBI is asking for your help to find endangered teen

ATHENS, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert Sunday night.
They say they need your help finding a missing 17-year-old, who is believed to be with multiple suspects who are wanted in connection to an attempted robbery in Athens, Tennessee.
If you see Devin Hester, you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND!
