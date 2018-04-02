Signal Mountain Baseball Posts 13-0 Win Over Hixson

Hixson, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Signal Mountain baseball team rolled past Hixson 13-0 in a district match-up on Monday night at Hixson high school. With no score in the fourth inning, the Eagles Carter Cannon got a base hit down the right field line to score two runs to make it 2-0. Later in the fourth and Sam Witherspoon doubled off the wall in left to score two more runs to make it 4-0. In the fifth, Landon Edwards tripled home a run to make it 5-0 Signal Mountain. Witherspoon capped off the inning with a 3-run homer. Witherspoon was the winning pitcher for the Eagles, and he also added 5 RBI’s.