Rep. Fleischmann on Sanctuary Cities

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Trump administration last year attempted to withhold funding for police programs in sanctuary cities in the country.

But that effort was halted by a federal judge.

- Advertisement -

Tennessee 3rd district congressman Chuck Fleischmann says he hopes Congress will support federal law in this case.

“It bothers me that any municipality in this county, in the United States, could defy United States settled law on this issue, it’s bothersome as an American, it’s bothersome as a U. S. Representative. We’re a nation of laws, we’re a great Republic, you’ve got to comply with the law. If they don’t like the law, they can change the law but right now, these cities are not in compliance with federal law and it’s got to be addressed.”