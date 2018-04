CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It took Chattanooga firefighters to get a man back from Glen Falls this afternoon.

The 65 year old hike injured his ankle about a half mile down the trail and couldn’t walk out.

Firefighters and EMS medics first carried him out then transferred him to an off-road rescue vehicle.

Glenn Falls is on the side of Lookout Mountain over St. Elmo.

* Photo by Captain John Long