Don’t fall for the DeKalb County Bails Bondsman scam

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about new scams working in northeast Alabama.

The scammers are looking at the county jail roster online and calling those that just go released, pretending to be the bail bondsman.

They tell the victim that they owe money and if they don’t pay up, they will be re-arrested.

The second scam in the region is a variation of the old sweepstake game.

You get a call saying you’ve won a prize, but you’re going to have to send them money to claim it.

Chief Deputy Edmondson says “Please be advised that these types of phone calls are scams, if something sounds too good to be true it is. These are the most common kinds of scams out there, so we cannot stress this enough please be aware of these types of calls and remember that you do not need to give any personal information to anyone over the phone or send money to someone that you do not know.”