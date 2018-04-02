Chattanooga Zoo sets a Hug-a-Bunny attendance record

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This Easter weekend Hug-a-Bunny promotion broke an attendance record for the Chattanooga Zoo.

Zoo officials report that 11,712 people visited on Friday and Saturday.

That is triple the old Hug-a-Bunny mark of 3,867.

The Zoo also set a new single day attendance record on Saturday of 6,856.

“I am so thrilled to report the continued growth and reach of the zoo. Because this event has grown each year, our staff fully prepared for an attendance increase. Even with the preparation, we are blown away by the outstanding attendance and support from our community,” Dardenelle Long, Chattanooga Zoo CEO and President.