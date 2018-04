CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Detectives got called out after a man was shot and killed.

It happened at 910 Creekside Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the 42-year old man was shot, and died.

A suspect was detained, and questioned.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.