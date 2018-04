Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga State softball team has won 20 straight games after sweeping Gordon State on Monday at Chattanooga State. In game one the Lady Tigers got two runs in the first. Madison Tidmore added to the lead in the second inning with an RBI base hit to center. Chatt State got three runs in the inning to go up 5-0 on their way to a 7-1 victory. In game two, the Lady Tigers won it 8-5 on a 3-run walk off homerun from Shelby Penning.