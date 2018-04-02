Andrew McCabe to shut down legal defense fund

Fired deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe said Monday that he will stop gathering donations for his legal defense through GoFundMe at 7 p.m. on April 2.

McCabe’s GoFundMe page raised more than double what he had originally hoped it would. The original fundraising goal was $250,000, but as of Monday afternoon, it had collected over $550,000.

McCabe was fired last month after FBI ethics officials recommended his termination. In a statement at the time, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said McCabe “lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions…” and added that “all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal.”

In response, McCabe said his firing – which occurred just the day before he was scheduled to retire – was part of President Trump’s “war on the FBI.” McCabe also said that he was “being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey.”

McCabe’s GoFundMe page was started last week and raised its target amount within a matter of hours. Representatives for McCabe told CBS News that he was “very surprised” by the outpouring of support.

“I never imagined that I would need to rely on this type of assistance,” McCabe said in a statement posted to the GoFundMe page. “The fact is that if I am going to continue taking a stand against the unfair way I have been treated, I will need the help of a talented and courageous team behind me.”