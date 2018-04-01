Weather Update: Sunday Evening’s Forecast – April 1, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warmer, with increasing rain chances ahead.

Increasing clouds but staying dry and mild through the evening.

- Advertisement -

Clouds linger overnight with temperatures only dropping into the low 50s.

More clouds and a few passing showers, but still mild on Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

Increasing clouds and breezy through Tuesday ahead of another cold front. Highs in the upper 70s. Late Tuesday, expect showers and storms to pass through the region and last through the early part of Wednesday.

Drying out but staying breezy on Wednesday as cooler air takes over. High temperatures will drop into the upper 50s.

More sunshine for Thursday with climbing temperatures through the end of next week.