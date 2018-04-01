Vols’ Jeremy Pruitt needs all VFLs to revive program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Volunteers continuing their spring practices in Knoxville as we get ready for the Orange and White game on April 21.

Saturday, some former VFL’s came to check out Pruitt’s progress.

And Coach Pruitt says it’s going to take the entirety of Vol Nation to get this program back to where it needs to be.

“Tennessee is a football program that has a lot of pride, has had a lot of pride for a long long time,” Pruitt said in a press conference after Saturday’s practice. “You know, it’s like I tell the guys, They were playing football here long before we were born, and they’re going to be playing football here long after we’re gone. It’s our job to leave it better than we found it. And we’re going to take a lot of pride into doing that.”

The Vols play their annual Orange and White scrimmage game April 21 at 2 p.m. in Neyland Stadium.