MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating fatal crash that claimed two lives in McMinn County on Sunday morning right after 2:00.

Troppers say the crash happened on Highway 411 in Etowah.

Two cars were involved in the crash, both drivers were killed.

THP’s Critical Incident Response Team is working to determine what caused the crash.

The lanes that were shut down due to the crash have since reopened.