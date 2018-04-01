Steven Bochco, creator of “Hill Street Blues,” “NYPD Blue,” dead at 74

- Advertisement -

Steven Bochco, a TV producer/writer behind many hit shows over the years, has died at age 74, according to a representative at Steven Bochco Productions. The spokesperson said Bochco died peacefully Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m.

“Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor,” Phillip Arnold said in a statement provided to CBS News. “He died peacefully in his sleep with his family close by.”

Bochco’s TV credits include a wide array of programs such as “Hill Street Blues,” L.A. Law,” “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “NYPD Blue.” Many of them were shows related to the law genre.

Getty

He has won 10 primetime Emmy awards throughout his career.

Details about a memorial service will be forthcoming and the family requests privacy during this time.