Man shot in Chattooga County

CHATTOOGA, Ga. (WDEF) – The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the man who shot another man in the leg Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Mark Schrader it happened around 6:10 a.m.

Officials say a man was visiting his girlfriend on Highway 157.

They say later on a car pulled into the driveway and begin revving the engine before the driver began yelling.

Deputies say the car left the scene and the man went after the driver.

Eventually the two men stopped near Mt. Olive Church on Highway 157.

The victim told deputies that he went up to the driver, they began to struggle.

One of them brandished a weapon and shots rang out, one of them hit the man in his leg.