Man killed in McMinn crash, alcohol involved also not wearing seat belt

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A man was killed in a crash in McMinn County just before midnight Saturday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it happened at 226 County Road 635.

Alan Usry, driving a 1997 Toyota Avalon, was killed.

The 53 year old had been drinking and wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to THP.

The trooper on scene says that having a safety restraint would be have made a difference.

The report says that the vehicle was traveling north on County Road 635 when a witness said he almost hit him at the top of the hill.

The witness says that Usry swerved to avoid the collision.

Ursy then ran off the roadway before striking a concrete culvert.

The car spun around before stopping on the left shoulder.